Second positive COVID-19 case reported in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON – Knox Public Health has been notified of a second lab confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Knox County resident. The individual is a 71-yr-old male who is hospitalized at Knox Community Hospital.

According to Health Commissioner Julie Miller, the agency was notified of the second positive case Sunday night by the Ohio Department of Health, less than 48 hours. after notification of the county’s first case. As with the first case, no additional demographic information relating to the case will be released to protect the privacy of the individual. The latest positive individual had no travel history or known-contact with a positive case, and is being attributed to community transmission. The two cases are not related.

Miller said local public health nurses will begin today to identify and notify close contacts of the individual. Once identified, the close-contacts will be assessed for symptoms and then instructed to quarantine in their homes for 14 days. A public health nurse will check daily with each contact during the quarantine period. Knox Public Health is currently monitoring 28 local residents who have had contact with lab-confirmed cases in Knox and other counties.

Sunday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 351 positive cases in 40 counties in Ohio Knox County was not listed among the counties with positive cases due to incomplete paperwork. Miller said she expected to see Knox County listed when the state reports new cases today (Monday). Of the reported 351 cases – more than twice the number reported on Friday – 83 are hospitalized.

A call line resumes today for Knox County residents with medical questions regarding COVID-19. The call-line number, 740-399-8014, is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and is staffed by local public health nurses.

Miller said anyone who feels sick and are symptomatic should stay home and call their healthcare provider first. She noted COVID-19 symptoms are similar to the common cold or flu, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle pain or fatigue. Therefore, calling ahead to their healthcare provider is essential to determine what steps should be taken next and to avoid unnecessary exposure to other patients in the provider’s office.

