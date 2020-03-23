FREDERICKTOWN — Nick Anthony “Tony” Tanner, 59, of Fredericktown passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home. He was born in Mount Vernon on Oct. 24, 1960 to the late George Richard “Dick” and Mary E. (Doup) Tanner.

Tony worked in the construction business and was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Tall Timber Inn.

Tony is survived by his son, Adam Tanner of Fredericktown; sister, Jill Beth (Tim) Carpenter of Gambier; brother, Richard Matthew “Mick” (Lee) Tanner of Fredericktown; and nieces and nephews, Nicole, Robyn, Marc and Cobe.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

