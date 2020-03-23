New Hope Industries enters the last phase of relocation

MOUNT VERNON — After many months of seeking a new location and preparing to move equipment, New Hope Industries has entered the final phase of their relocation. Their plans to move from their current facility, located at 1375 Newark Road, began last year when they first learned of the possible sale of their current building. Over the last few months, preparations have been underway by employees of New Hope Industries to make the move to their new location at 12200 Upper Fredericktown Road as seamless as possible.

Part of that process has involved reducing the amount of equipment they own as a result of the reduction in usable space that comes with the new facility. The Newark Road location offers 35,000 square feet and the Upper Fredericktown Road location offers 10,500 square feet. One of the methods being used to accomplish the equipment reduction has been to have a local auction company, The Ruckman Group, come in and offer some of that equipment through an online auction currently being hosted on their company website, www.TheRuckmanGroup.com.

“New Hope has everything from commercial grade paper shredders and kitchen equipment to hand tools and Hoyer lifts so an online auction allows them to sell the items and have them removed within the time frame that they need for the relocation,” John Ruckman of The Ruckman Group, said.

Although their new location is smaller, New Hope Industries remains as committed as ever to the community that has been their home since 1976. Through this change, their focus has been on the opportunities and services they provide to the individuals and families that they serve.

“We are very fortunate to have found such a nice space to continue our services,” New Hope Industries CEO Angie Wise said. “We wanted to limit the impact this relocation would have on our individuals and staff. I don’t think we could have found a more well-served space. Our new facility will provide us continued growth and allow us to enhance our services and keep pace with our individual’s needs.”

