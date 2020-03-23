Highland grad Swetland dies in crash in North Carolina

SPARTA — Jett Swetland, a standout multi-sport athlete and 2015 graduate of Highland High School who returned to the school recently as an assistant baseball coach, died March 16, after being injured in a car accident in Mount Olive, N.C.

Swetland was one of seven people, six of them members of the Mount Olive University women’s lacrosse team, riding in a Jeep on March 13 when it ran a stop sign and was hit by a tractor trailer. Two of the lacrosse players, freshman Madison Mergl from Sayville, N.Y., and sophomore Ann Wray from Oakland, N.J., died of their injuries, and the other five were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where Swetland, a former baseball player and senior business management major at Mount Olive, succumbed three days later.

Swetland finished his career at NCAA Division II Mount Olive after transferring from Southeastern University. The 6-foot-4 third and first baseman batted .276 with a .444 on-base percentage, six doubles and nine RBI.

At Highland, Swetland was a two-time Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference player of the year in boys basketball who averaged 21.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game his senior season. He also played in the District 11 All-Star game. In baseball, he was a First-Team Division II selection in his senior season, and also played three summers with the Champion City Kings, a wooden-bat collegiate team based in Springfield.

