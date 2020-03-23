Fatal crash under investigation

Fredericktown – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal traffic crash. The fatal crash occurred on March 22, 2020, at approximately 6:18 P. M. on Butler Road near Mishey Road in Pike Township, Knox County.



Connie L. Palm, age 56, of Lexington, Ohio, was driving a 2020 red Chevrolet Blazer northbound on Butler Road. Palm lost control after going over a hillcrest and drove off the left side of the roadway, striking a culvert, the ditch and a tree. Palm was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Palm was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.



The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fredericktown EMS, Fredericktown Fire Department, and the Knox County Coroner’s Office.



The crash remains under investigation.

