Emergency blood drive set for Thursday

MOUNT VERNON — The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed NOW to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood.

In response to this severe blood shortage, the American Red Cross has set up an Emergency Blood Drive on March 26. This drive will be held at the Memorial Building, Lower Level Dining Room, 112 E. High St., Mount Vernon, from noon to 6 p.m. Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As the coronavirus pandemic has grown here in the U.S., blood drive cancellations have grown at an alarming rate. To date, nearly 5,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to concerns about congregating at workplaces, college campuses and schools amidst the coronavirus outbreak. These cancellations have resulted in some 170,000 fewer blood donations. More than 80% of the blood the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at locations of this type.

Here in the state of Ohio, 679 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 19,510 fewer blood donations. The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give.

The Red Cross has implemented new measures to ensure blood drives and donation centers are even safer for our donors and staff, including:

•Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.

•Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.

•Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors.

•Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.

At each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees already follow thorough safety protocols to help prevent the spread of any type of infection, including:

•Wearing gloves and changing gloves with each donor.

•Routinely wiping down donor-touched areas.

•Using sterile collection sets for every donation.

•Preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub.

There is no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus including this coronavirus worldwide.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

