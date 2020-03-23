Coronavirus | Photography

Drive-in services

10:44 am
Joshua Morrison/News First Church of the Nazarene on Coshocton Avenue held its first “Drive-In Church” series in the lower parking lot Sunday. Churches are holding unique services in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. First Church of the Nazarene will have two sessions each Sunday through April 26.

First Church of the Nazarene on Coshocton Avenue held its first "Drive-In Church" series in the lower parking lot Sunday. Churches are holding unique services in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. First Church of the Nazarene will have two sessions each Sunday through April 26.

 

 

