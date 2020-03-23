Domestic violence victims vulnerable during pandemic

MOUNT VERNON — The spread of COVID-19 has led to a global pandemic and national public health emergency. Under the circumstances, Mount Vernon’s Domestic Violence Special Prosecuting Unit discussed with the News about support for victims who could be especially vulnerable in the crisis.

Mount Vernon Assistant Law Director and DV Unit Director Brittany Whitney noted that historically, domestic violence incidents increase during times of crisis — reported cases doubled during Hurricane Katrina in the affected region, for example. Victim Advocate Ellie Cline advised at-risk persons to continue following a safety plan and utilize local resources including law enforcement agencies.

Cline noted that the unit is still available and will remain available by phone or email.

“I think it’s important to note that while isolation is foreign to many, it is often the status quo for victims of domestic violence,” Whitney said. “As the coronavirus rages, many of us are struggling to accept that our daily lives are being reshaped by forces outside of our power and control. Domestic violence victims live in crisis every day because their lives are under the power and control of another.”

“The important thing is to remember is that under no circumstance is domestic abuse acceptable,” Cline added. “Should you find yourself in a dangerous situation, do not hesitate to call 911 or reach out to law enforcement. … Crisis or not, you are important and deserve to be kept safe.”

One of the resources the unit often connects clients to is the New Directions domestic violence shelter in Knox County. New Directions Executive Director Lori Jones affirmed that the non-profit is still providing shelter and operating the 24/7 domestic violence hotline 740-397-4357 (HELP).

Domestic violence advocacy will likewise continue but will be conducted via phone calls. Teleconference meetings with staff keep everyone abreast of any new developments.

When asked about the potential impact of the workplace and school closure on victims, Jones explained that while New Directions does not itself provide employment or childcare assistance, it helps connect victims to resources they may need.

Under the current situation, Jones said the organization keeps clients informed about potential restricted hours at these resource centers due to the public health emergency.

“Domestic violence does not care if there is a pandemic,” Jones emphasized and echoed Whitney’s point that the crisis could make things worse as people are isolated under social distancing.

“We’re all just in a place of being more aware and keeping educated (about the situation),” Jones said.

Jones urged people who are in need to reach out and call the hotline.

When asked about how the public can help, Jones said the number one thing is for anyone who wishes to donate to call ahead to schedule drop-offs. Jones also advised following the New Directions Shelter of Knox County Ohio Facebook page for information.

New Directions is currently in need of cleaning supplies and toiletries, such as conditioner and body wash. At this time, they can only accept new and unused items.

