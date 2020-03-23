Communication key in distance learning

MOUNT VERNON — School districts around the country have moved to distance learning to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. To make the process run smoothly, and efficiently, takes constant communication from both the school district and the parents and students.

Distant learning can take a variety of forms, from sending home several weeks of assignments by hard copy, providing virtual classrooms or by doing a combination of both. Locally, each school district is doing things a bit differently but most have moved their classes to some sort of online setting whether it be through the use of Google Classroom or Schoology.

For the younger grades, and for those who don’t have access to the internet at home, there are hard copy assignments available to be taken home. One of the biggest things that parents can do to help during this time is to reach out if they, or the students, need help, according to several school district superintendents.

“My first advice is to let us know how it is working,” Mike Hebenthal, superintendent at Centerburg Local Schools, said. “This is new to us and we can’t interact with students one on one, so we’re not sure what help they need.”

He encourages both students and parents to reach out via email to help the district make the learning better and to keep things as stress-free as possible.

“I am teaching chemistry right now because of maternity leave,” Hebenthal said. “I am teaching online and learning quickly how much more difficult it is to explain things without any immediate student feedback.”

He said he also realized that the students know much more about how to use technology than he does. He has asked the students to give him feedback about ways to be more effective in the online classes.

Highland Local Schools started distance learning last week, and Superintendent Nate Huffman said they are working through a few road bumps. The district has recently signed paperwork with Verizon to receive about 100 hotspots for students who don’t have access to the internet.

“The best advice I have, for both parents and students, is to just hang in there,” Huffman said. “Don’t be afraid to reach out to the teacher.”

He knows this situation is new for a lot of parents and he feels for them, having children of his own at home. This isn’t an easy time for any of them but he reminds everyone to just “stay positive. We’re all in this together.”

When it comes to providing the same education to students who have specials needs or individual education plans (IEPs), Steve Larcomb, superintendent at East Knox, said it’s a tricky issue and one they are working on trying to address. He said that for students who have existing IEPs, the school and the teachers are going to work to the best of their ability with the parents and talk to them directly.

“I have asked special ed teachers and aides to call and talk to special needs students at least every other day to gauge how they are doing,” Hebenthal said about what his district is doing. “It too is a learning process and we want to give as much support as possible… Again, communication from the students and parents will be so important right now.”

At Highland, Huffman said that their special education director is working with all intervention specialists and families to ensure that the district is doing everything that can be done for those kids. The school will still carry out meetings with the families either via audio or video.

Both Hebenthal and Huffman agree that the social aspect of school — being with friends and teachers and being able to talk directly to students — will be missed.

“I feel for the seniors,” Huffman said. He mentioned that they are going to miss out on the day to day experiences that make up their last year in high school and that they are missing out on spending time with their friends.

“There are so many things schools do other than academics and that can’t happen now,” Hebenthal said. “I think by the time this is over we may have a new appreciation for how effective brick and mortar, face-to-face education can be.”

Huffman said that from an education standpoint, by the end of this, they will have some new and creative ideas to use again when it comes to learning. Teachers already, he said, have started being creative when it comes to doing lessons. Some of the teachers have started posting videos of themselves reading books out loud for the younger students, he said.

As parents and students transition to learning from home, companies are providing free resources to help with learning. Companies like Scholastic, Open Culture and Discovery are providing free access to material such as videos, prompts and drawing and writing activities. Different zoos, such as the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Cincinnati Zoo, have livestreams of the different animals available online. Museums, such as the Met and Natural Museum of National History, are providing virtual tours of their exhibits.

More online resources to help the education process can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

