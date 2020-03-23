Autopsy: Serio under the influence of drugs

MOUNT VERNON — Officials released the autopsy report of John Serio, 41, the victim of a Nov. 25 shooting. The autopsy was conducted by the Licking County Coroner’s Office and reviewed by Knox County Coroner Dr. Jennifer Ogle.

The autopsy confirmed that Serio died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. The bullet wounded his heart and both lungs as it passed “upward, slightly backward, and to the right,” according to the autopsy.

Serio was wearing several layers of clothing at the time of the shooting which limited the reaction on the skin that is often used to determine the distance of the shooter, according to Ogle.

“Due to the overall evidence in this case, a more precise measurement of the gunshot distance was deemed unnecessary to determine cause and manner of death,” Ogle said.

No other serious injuries were found on Serio.

Serio’s toxicology tested positive for amphetamine, below the toxic range, and methamphetamine, within the toxic range — where one commonly begins to exhibit negative symptoms.

Tolerance is often at play where numbers fall within the toxic range, said Ogle.

Serio was allegedly shot by 28-year-old Caleb Sarge Nov. 25 at Sarge’s residence. According to court records, Sarge confessed to the shooting to a female acquaintance who notified the Mount Vernon Police Department the same night.

Public defenders John Pyle and John Dankovich have argued that Sarge acted in self-defense.

Law enforcement arrived at Sarge’s residence and found Serio deceased in Sarge’s dining room, along with a .22 caliber revolver.

MVPD reports state Sarge admitted to shooting Serio to police. He was placed under arrest for one count of murder.

Sarge told the police that Serio had come to his house looking for money for Adderall and attacked him.

The investigation also found Serio’s cellphone submerged in a saucepan of water, leading to additional tampering with evidence charge against Sarge.

The Knox County grand jury indicted Sarge on murder, an unclassified felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The murder charge includes a gun specification that carries additional prison time.

Sarge is scheduled for a jury trial on May 12.