What COVID-19 preparations have you been making?

“I’m a massage therapist, so I closed down shop. We’ve actually been home for the week doing nothing. This is actually the first trip out for a while. Other than that, just sanitizing and normal stuff we’ve done.” Shauna Fontaine, Mount Vernon

“Just everything we usually do as far as keeping clean. I work at a high school so I’m around kids all the time. Flu and everything, it’s rampant.” Julie Brinning, Howard

“Just washing hands and staying inside the house.” Keith Burley, Mount Vernon

“More handwashing for sure; social distancing for sure. And just a little bit of stocking up… canned goods, vegetables and fruits. I did just pick up four things of ice cream because who would want to get stuck without that?” Mary Jo Cutlip, Loudonville

“I’ve been trying to stay in. This is the first time I’ve been out in a few days so that’s pretty good for me. I’m usually out all the time.” Janet Lawrence, Mount Vernon

“We’ve been social distancing and a lot of handwashing and that kind of thing. Doing what everyone says, washing hands, using sanitizer and as much as we can do.” David Lynn, Gambier



Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews