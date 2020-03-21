Water lines, new assistant law director on Mount Vernon council agenda

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council has a short agenda for its meeting Monday as it assembles at the Memorial Theater.

Before the legislative session is one committee hearing, during which City Engineer Brian Ball will present information on the Sandusky Street water and sanitary sewer project. Up for third reading during the legislative session is an ordinance to create a new assistant law director position.

The Sandusky Street project involves installing a 10-inch water line that will replace a 6-inch line and a two-inch line that runs beneath the southbound lane of Sandusky Street, according to Ball. New sewer lines will also be installed in a residential area off Sandusky.

Sandusky Street is scheduled for a paving project by the Ohio Department of Transportation in 2021, and Ball said the city wants to do the waterline work before the street gets a new surface. The city will put down a temporary road surface for the six months or so that it takes ODOT to get started, Ball said.

Council will have its third reading for the assistant law director position. City Law Director Rob Broeren said the assistant law director will mainly do criminal casework, allowing him to focus on more civil work for the city. Broeren’s office currently has one assistant law director.

The position will be full time and starting pay is $50,000.

Among ordinances for first reading is one seeking approval to remove the traffic signal at the intersection of West Burgess and North Sandusky streets. If the council approves removal of the signal, a stop sign will be placed at the intersection for eastbound traffic.

The committee hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the legislative portion of the meeting to begin at 7:30 p.m. Council will meet on the stage of the Memorial Theater to better promote social distancing by meeting attendees, who will have the run of the theater’s 1,000 seats.