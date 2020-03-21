FREDERICKTOWN — Terry L. Welch, of Fredericktown, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born Aug. 12, 1948, in Mount Vernon, to Maurice and Thelma Welch. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Gerry Welch; and sister, Beverly Welch (Berger).

Terry is survived by his long-time companion and friend, Nancy Whitt; his feline friend, “Baby;” and several nieces and nephews. Terry was a 25-plus year employee of New Hope Industries in Mount Vernon where he supervised employees and helped teach them valuable life skills. Terry was a life-long fan of the University of Michigan sports, fishing, bowling, all things Fredericktown, and his friends at the Colonial City Moose Lodge in Mount Vernon.

A celebration of Terry’s life will be held Tuesday, March 24, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Snyder Funeral Home, 33 East College Street, Fredericktown. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. with Reverend Annie Melick officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Nancy Whitt, care of Kenneth J. Molnar, P.O. Box 248, Galena, OH 43021.

To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

