HOWARD — Patrick J. Irwin, 78, of Howard, formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born Jan. 16, 1942, in Columbus to the late Robert J. and Louise H. (Falk) Irwin.

After retiring from the Kroger Co. where he worked for more than 40 years in the receiving department, Pat embraced his years in retirement. He was a self-taught piano savant and spent many happy hours outside working on his garden and landscaping. If you didn’t find Pat in his yard or hear his piano, you could probably find “Pop-Pop” with one of his three granddaughters. Kylie, Kyndra and Justice were collectively the apple of his eye and he spent much of his time with his girls playing cards, boardgames or simply pushing a swing. The first of six children, family was important to Patrick and he took a lot of pride in being a part of the Irwin clan. Not only a hero to his family but to his country, Pat honorably served in the Navy during Vietnam.

Patrick is survived by his sons, John (Cheri) of Mount Gilead and Drew Irwin of Howard; his three granddaughters; a sister, Marty Garrett; brothers, Bob (Lori), Larry (Alta), Mike (Elenita) and Chris (Nan) Irwin; along with many many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Irwin, on Aug. 9, 2011; and his brother-in-law, Clyde Garrett.

In following with Patrick’s wish, there will not be any services. The family will have a private burial at a later date.

