Knox County resident positive for COVID-19 test

Local woman, 28, was tested at Franklin County clinic

MOUNT VERNON — Knox Public Health announced Friday the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

“The individual is a 28-year-old female who works in Franklin County and was tested at a drive-thru clinic in Franklin County,” according to a Knox Public Health press release.

Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller, during a brief Facebook live feed Friday evening, said she had just learned of the positive test from the Franklin County Health Department. Knox County health professionals will be contacting the women’s close contacts — whom Miller described as having recent, face-to-face contact with the woman for a period of at least 1 to 2 hours in an enclosed environment. Close contacts will be advised to enter self-quarantine in their residences for 14 days. Specific information related to the woman’s medical care was not made available, but KPH Spokesperson Pam Palm confirmed that the woman is not hospitalized.

“No additional demographic information relating to the case will be released to protect the privacy of the individual,” the press release stated. “The individual had no travel history or known contact with a positive case, therefore the Knox County case is being attributed to community transmission.”

It was the end of a long week for KPH, which opened a coronavirus-related call-in center — the number is 740-399-8014 — Wednesday.

Miller said anyone who feels sick and is symptomatic should stay home and call their healthcare provider first. She noted COVID-19 symptoms are similar to the common cold or flu, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle pain or fatigue. Therefore, calling ahead to their healthcare provider is essential to determine what steps should be taken next to avoid unnecessary exposure to other patients in the provider’s office.

Miller said Knox Public Health’s call-in center, operated by three nurses at a time, fielded more than 250 calls in its first three days. The call-in line is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Miller added she expects more calls next week now that the county has its first positive residential case.

An East Knox Local Schools teacher tested positive last weekend and is receiving care, but that teacher resides in Coshocton County. As a result, several East Knox High School students who were near the teacher have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks with a start date of March 11.

Miller said although Knox County does not have as many specimen collection kits as other Ohio counties and cities larger in population, there are residents who have been tested for COVID-19 and will continue to be. Knox Community Hospital informed Miller that a test has been ordered for a recent patient. Miller offered that one of the questions she gets most frequently is why more people aren’t being tested; she answered that specimen test kits are in limited supply so those who are tested must show symptoms and be very ill, or be medical professionals who have potentially been exposed.

The nation is also experiencing a shortage of COVID-19 tests. In Ohio, those tests are administered by the Ohio Department of Health. Two private laboratories have also developed tests.

Miller said she wanted to emphasize the positives that have happened in Knox County to date to combat the pandemic — along with urging people to donate supplies such as N-95 respirator masks, surgical masks, gloves of the vinyl, latex and Nitrile variety, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes. Those who want to donate should dial the call-in line.

“This is a time for us to take care of each other,” Miller said, offering that she will be visiting people she knows this weekend to check on their well-being.

She added that being a good neighbor can be shown by checking on those we know, such as family members and the elderly. Asking someone you know if they need anything when you go to the store is a good way to help, she offered. Miller also asked that Knox County residents continue to support businesses hard-hit by partial or full closures, such as by ordering take-out or drive-through food from local restaurants.

Miller, without going into detail, said it is possible that Knox Public Health will become involved in opening a community quarantine site “for people who don’t have a home.” She offered that those who need access to resources can call 211.

The Knox County Public Health Department and its Community Health Center remain open for now, although services are more limited, Miller said. Those who want to schedule a medical visit should first call 740-399-8008. Dental Services are being limited to emergency and urgent cases. Counseling is still being offered but by phone. Immunizations were postponed Friday until further notice, but Miller said those who had appointments will be called when they become available.

As of Friday, there were 169 COVID-19 cases in Ohio in 28 counties, with 39 requiring hospitalization. However, a total of 169 did not include Knox County’s first residential case, or Licking County’s first positive coronavirus case reported Friday afternoon. There has been one death reported statewide, in Lucas County.

