KMAC seeks replacement for departing Highland

MOUNT GILEAD — The Knox Morrow Athletic Conference has already reached out to several schools to fill the open spot left by Highland’s departure, the league commissioner Barry Wolf said in a statement Friday.

“The KMAC Executive Committee and I have been aware of the possibility of Highland returning to the MOAC for over a month,” Wolf said in an email.

Wolf added the league has already sent letters of interest out to other schools and have already received responses.

“We are in the process of reviewing these Letters of Interest to determine how the schools would fit into the KMAC,” Wolf said. “Due to current league affiliations, I am not going to disclose what schools have shown interest.

“The decision to add or not will be made by the Executive Committee. The timing of that meeting is in a state of flux because of the Coronavirus.”

He added that each of the remaining seven members of the league will vote on any additions and that athletic directors, principals and superintendents are being consulted.

Highland voted at a school board meeting Wednesday night to accept an invitation to return to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference in all sports except football beginning in the 2021-22 school year. Football will play in the MOAC the following year. The league approved the addition of Highland Thursday morning.

Highland is the first member to leave the KMAC since the league was started before the 2017-18 school year.

Highland was a charter member of the MOAC, which started in 1990 and left the league with Blue Division members Cardington-Lincoln, Centerburg, East Knox, Fredericktown, Mount Gilead and Northmor to form the KMAC along with Danville, which had competed in the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

