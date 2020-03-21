MOUNT VERNON — Kathy Kay Blackburn, 77, of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully at her residence. She was born Jan. 24, 1943, in Piqua, to the late Edward and Mary (WelBaum) Stephan.

Kathy graduated from high school in 1961 and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Wilmington College. She worked and retired from First Knox National Bank in the human resources department.

She is survived by her children, Chet (Vicky Heidler) Blackburn, Bart (Emily) Blackburn; grandchildren, Robert Brooks, Ana Marie Blackburn and Katia Blackburn.

A celebration of life service will take place at a later date.

