MOUNT VERNON — David L. Lambert, 78, of Mount Vernon, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Country Club Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his loving family.

Due to the concerns of the COVID-19, the family has now wished this to be a private service at Faith Baptist Church, 8764 Martinsburg Road, Mount Vernon. Rev. Doug Forsythe will be officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life service for Dave at a later date when there are no longer concerns for everyone’s safety.