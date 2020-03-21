City workers on call, working from home

MOUNT VERNON — Many City of Mount Vernon employees will be working from home and many more are on call as the workforce practices social distancing.

Safety Services Director Rick Dzik said Friday that city crews are at home on call from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Office staff are getting set up, or already are set up to work from home. All city employees are considered to be on-duty during regular hours and are being paid full-time wages.

According to a response plan distributed Friday by Dzik, city department heads were authorized Wednesday to “reduce their workforce or move to remote work as is practical.” Dzik said there are no plans to reduce the city workforce through layoffs or other means at this time.

The city has asked anyone with business that would normally be taken care of in-office to call ahead and see if it can be done over the phone. Dzik said those staff who handle such matters are equipped to do so from home, and someone will be answering calls through call forwarding. If necessary, an appointment can be scheduled for matters that cannot be taken care of over the phone.

Some employees will come in daily; for example, there must be wastewater operators at the plant daily. These employees will be working staggered shifts, with some off at times but coming in at another time.

The on-call status of park employees will be reevaluated March 27, as they may need to come in and start mowing.

The tax department will not do tax returns at the window, but will continue to process returns. Returns can be left at the tax department’s dropbox. Water bills will go out as usual but there will be no shut-offs in April and penalties will be waived.

The city is continuing as many public meetings as they can. The City council will hold its regular meeting at the Memorial Theater Monday.

Mayor Matt Starr said he signed a state of emergency declaration for the city Friday. The declaration will allow the city to streamline its processes for contracts for emergency needs as well as needed supplies.

“We are adapting due to COVID-19 and I’m very pleased how well we’ve been able to adapt and overcome,” Starr said.

City workers have not been idle this week.

Utilities

City Engineer Brian Ball reported that city crews are working on connecting individual water services to the new 6-inch line on Belmont Avenue. The contractor on the project is doing line taps as well.

The city is putting in water meter pits and connecting to the line using existing lines. Homeowners will not need to do any work regarding the service lines; however, Ball said the city may advise homeowners on lines that are in bad shape.

Once all taps are complete, the old 4-inch line the 6-inch line is replacing will be vacated and the 6-inch line brought into service.

A line that serves Country Court Nursing Home off Coshocton Avenue will be repaired temporarily ahead of a larger project that will see the line removed and replaced. The line has been leaking for some time, Ball said.

The line will be replaced as part of the Eastmoor Drive water line project.

Parks and Buildings and Grounds

Windscreens will be installed at the tennis courts at Memorial Park. The screens were paid for by a private donor.

A boiler at the CA & C depot has been replaced. The boiler is part of the heating system; while it was down, the depot was running on electric heat.

Streets

The contractor for the Newark Road sidewalk project is expected to return next week to do driveway excavations and begin pouring concrete. The project has restarted for the year, but rain at the end of the week shut it down for a few days.

A repair was conducted in the brick street at the intersection of East Burgess and North Clinton streets. The street was excavated for a water line repair, and the city replaced the surface material with grit before setting the bricks back in.

Crews were out patching potholes in various locations with cold mix asphalt.