Shoppers still finding goods

HOWARD — Jana Jones went into the Howard Dollar General Thursday with a specific shopping list.

She came out with everything she expected to be able to get.

“I got everything that I can get in there,” Jones said. “If I’d wanted hand sanitizer, I wouldn’t have gotten any here because they are out. That’s not the case at Walmart, a co-worker told me that.”

Shopper’s expectations are changing as they try to stock up on some items and have to search for others. Stores are having trouble keeping some things in stock, most notably toilet paper, canned goods and frozen foods. Some are limiting the number of specific items a customer can buy.

Hometown Market of Centerburg and Danville Owner Michael Atzinger said he has had to limit toilet paper sales at both stores, but so far, that’s it. He has been selling a lot of fresh beef and chicken, as well as bread-making ingredients.

“People are buying everything, more so flour, sugar and yeast,” Atzinger said. “I think a lot of people are going back to what we grew up with. People are stocking up, but not hoarding.”

Atzinger said he has had to give some employees overtime. As with all stores, he’s been pro-rated by warehouses that deliver his store goods; he might get two cases of some items when he ordered 10, for example.

Dan Hanson hit Aldi’s and got everything he thought he would. He still needed to go to the Kroger pharmacy for a few things before heading home.

“I stocked up on food last weekend, then I discovered that probably by tomorrow I was going to run out of meals,” Hanson said.

Bob Arnold didn’t have toilet paper on his list going into Kroger Thursday, but had there been any he would have bought some.

“I did OK, I got everything I needed,” Arnold said. “I was looking for the Kroger bottled water but they were out, so I got another brand.”

Quinn and Bill Veon came to Kroger with a shopping list that was mostly fresh vegetables and they were able to find everything they needed. The Veons raise their own meat and have a milk cow and chickens for eggs, and grow vegetables in season. Under normal circumstances, vegetables would be all they’d be looking for during a trip to the supermarket in March.

“I told my children we might be without some fresh vegetables for a while if we can’t get to the store,” Quinn said. “I’m planting spinach and lettuce today, so we’ll have vegetables (from the garden) in 30 days.”

