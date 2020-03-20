OHSAA remains status quo for now

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association is status quo for the moment, executive director Jerry Snodgrass announced in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Winter sports tournaments and spring sports regular seasons and tournaments remain “postponed indefinitely” — though the status of winter sports could be updated, “in the next 24-48 hours,” Snodgrass said.

“We do that for a simple reason — while the window is closing — we also realize that there are so many factors that people that people do not realize,” he added.

Those factors include site, coaches and officials’ availability.

He reiterated that the OHSAA is taking its cues from Gov. Mike DeWine. Schools remain locked down until April 5. When that was announced (March 13), however, the recommended limit for public gatherings was no more than 100 people.

That has since changed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has since recommended that no more than 50 people should be present at an event, making the state wrestling tournament “almost impossible” with its 600-plus athletes across four divisions.

“I think one of the most important things to understand for everyone is that we are in the athletic business,” Snodgrass said. “That is what we do on a daily basis. It’s more important to understand that — now more than ever — that we’re in the education business. We in high school sports — school-based sports — we are an extension of the classroom. We’re not the classroom itself.”

Mount Vernon’s Colton Spurgeon was scheduled to compete in the state wrestling tournament in Division I.

Highland’s Christian Miller was scheduled to compete in Division II and Utica’s Wesley Wydick, Clayton Smith and Brock Wygle and Centerburg’s Donnell Marshall were scheduled to compete in Division III.

Northmor’s Gavin Ramos, Austin Amens, Niko Christo and Conor Becker and Mount Gilead’s Andy Williamson were also scheduled to compete in Division III.

At the moment, the spring sports teams are allowed to return to practice April 6 and games are allowed to begin April 13.

“What will change that overnight will be any decision by the governor to extend the closure of schools,” Snodgrass said.

