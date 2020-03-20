Photography

New VSO office nearly ready

10:35 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Signage for the Knox County Veterans Services has been installed on the ramp outside the Chestnut Street entrance. On March 18, Signline Graphics affixed the letters with the service medallions purchased from Ralston Art Memorial in Howard.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

