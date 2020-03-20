Knox County reports first case of coronavirus

MOUNT VERNON – Friday evening, Knox Public Health received notice of the first lab confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Knox County resident. The individual is a 28-yr-old female who works in Franklin County and was tested at a drive-thru clinic in Franklin County.

No additional demographic information relating to the case will be released to protect the privacy of the individual. The individual had no travel history or known-contact with a positive case, therefore the Knox County case is being attributed to community transmission.

According to Health Commissioner Julie Miller, an investigation is under way to identify and notify close contacts of the individual. Close contacts will be notified by a public health nurse. The close-contacts will be assessed for symptoms and then instructed to quarantine in their homes for 14 days with self-monitoring under the supervision of local public health officials.

Friday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported the state’s first death related to COVID-19. The victim, a 76 yr. old man from Lucas County, had traveled to California in the last month. ODH also reported a total 169 confirmed cases from 28 counties. The total did not include the Knox County case or a case in Licking County announced Friday afternoon. Of the reported 169 cases, 39 are hospitalized.

Miller said anyone who feels sick and are symptomatic should stay home and call their healthcare provider first. She noted COVID-19 symptoms are similar to the common cold or flu, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle pain or fatigue. Therefore, calling ahead to their healthcare provider is essential to determine what steps should be taken next and to avoid unnecessary exposure to other patients in the provider’s office.

On Wednesday, Knox Public Health opened a call line for local residents with medical questions related to COVID-19. The call-line is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Miller said she was pleased with the 250 calls that were received over three days. Now with a positive case in the county, she expects the call-line to be busy next week

