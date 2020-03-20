Kenyon has yet to decide on commencement

GAMBIER — With state universities such as The Ohio State University, Ohio University and Kent State University already having decided to postpone their Commencement exercises due to coronavirus precautions, one private college that has not announced a decision is Kenyon College.

Kenyon’s 192nd Commencement on Samuel Mather lawn, at least for now, is still scheduled on May 16. The college is considering options that do not involve cancellation or postponement.

“Commencement is an important tradition at the college,” said Mary Keister, Kenyon’s director of News Media Relations. “We are determined to continue this tradition, and are actively exploring ways to do so, though we know this event may need to take a different form this year.”

The college has canceled its residential program for the remainder of the semester, with students scheduled to move out this week and courses to be resumed online. Kenyon College President Sean Decatur said seeing students depart is “antithetical” to Kenyon’s mission of providing world-class education but had to be done for the health, safety and well being of all involved, including faculty and staff.

The ceremony is scheduled to feature Samie Kim Falvey, the college’s first Asian American Commencement speaker and a class of 1996 alumna. Falvey, the chair of Imagine Television, has played a lead role in shaping television shows while an executive vice president of Comedy Development at ABC Entertainment. She serves on Kenyon’s Board of Trustees. Kenyon’s 192nd Commencement also comes during an academic year in which the college has celebrated two important milestones — the 50th anniversaries of the admission of the first cohorts of women, and it’s Black Student Union.

The upcoming decision on commencement also comes as the college continues steady progress on the Gordon Keith Chalmers Library, which was made possible from a $75 million gift from an anonymous donor. It’s part of a West Quad project that will provide an academic building for the social sciences, and a building that will be home to admissions and other student services.

Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews