Foundation to provide emergency nonprofit funding due to COVID-19

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Foundation announced it is now accepting emergency funding requests from nonprofit organizations which provide essential community services that are in jeopardy due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. One-time grants of up to $10,000 may be applied for using an online application.

Knox County Foundation staff Monday conferred with city officials and other area funders regarding the potential for COVID-19 to threaten the mission of critical nonprofit organizations in Knox County. Similar to the foundation’s response in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, emergency funding for “can’t-afford-to-fail nonprofits” has been approved by the KCF board of directors.

Foundation Executive Director Sam Barone said emergency funding will be targeted to essential non-profits whose missions might be in need of an expansion to serve a broader population, or to those whose revenue streams are being interrupted in the public health interest.

The application is available on the foundation website at www.knoxcf.org. Interested organizations are encouraged to download the application, fill it out, and return it along with supporting documents directly to Program Director Lisa Lloyd via email at lisa@knoxcf.org. If organizations are unable to electronically send the application, they may also mail or drop off the application and documentation to the foundation office at 101 E. Gambier Street, Mount Vernon. Applicants are required to submit supporting financials with their applications. Foundation staff and board will expedite the review of such applications in an effort to aid the community-wide response to the coronavirus. Questions should be directed to Lisa Lloyd at 740-392-3270.

The Knox County Foundation has, as its mission, to improve the quality of life in Knox County through charitable giving; to provide a vehicle for donors of varied interests to support charitable and community activities; to assess and respond to emerging and changing community needs and to develop a permanent endowment for the community and to serve as a catalyst for a variety of projects. Visit www.knoxcf.org or follow the Foundation on Facebook for more information.

