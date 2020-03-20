Five Below, dentist coming to plaza

MOUNT VERNON — There will be two new businesses moving into the Mount Vernon Plaza on the 900 block of Coshocton Avenue.

In the building where Rue 21 was once housed, there will be a Five Below moving into that building. Five Below is a chain of specialty discount stores that sells an assortment of different products.

In the two vacant spaces next to the Kay Jewelers, there will be a dentist’s office opening up. Cross Creek Dental Care will be setting up shop in Mount Vernon Plaza in addition to the Five Below chain.

“Both of these two businesses should be opening up later in the year,” said Tim Todero, the Senior Leasing Representative for U.S. Property Group, the owner of the Mount Vernon Plaza. “The opening of the businesses may be affected by the current COVID-19 crisis. When the businesses do open they will serve the Mount Vernon community. We are very excited to have them here.”

Calls to Five Below and Cross Creek Dental Care were not returned as of press time.