Election board takes irregular meeting route

Joshua Morrison/News Members of the Knox County Board of Elections held a public meeting in the parking lot of the Knox County Service Center on Thursday. From left, Deputy Director Scott Howard, board members Adam Gilson and Cindy Higgs, Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville and Elections Director Kim Horn. The board met to determine a course of action regarding staffing the office and waiting on orders from the Secretary of State’s office on how to proceed.

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Board of Elections held an unconventional meeting in a parking lot Thursday afternoon to practice social distancing.

The board members met to discuss how they plan to move forward after the postponement of the primary election as the state navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board has plans to work remotely until at least April 3. Official decisions cannot be made until they are directed on how to move forward by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. LaRose encourages at least one worker to be in the building during business hours to answer phone calls and mail absentee ballot applications, but no official order has been made.

The board also discussed their plan to move their office into a new building. Initially, the move was to happen sometime after the primary election, but with the postponement, the date seems to be up in the air. BOE director Kim Horn told the News she aims to have the board move shortly after in-person voting on June 2 as she fears it would be too complicated to uproot the office before that time.

 

Lily Nickel: 740-397-5333 or lily.nickel@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @

 

 

