Court turns to video for hearings

MOUNT VERNON — At the Knox County Common Pleas Court, the national COVID-19 pandemic brought adjustments to daily operations as well as new elements to consider in court hearings.

On Thursday, both prosecution and defense introduced the pandemic as a factor supporting their arguments in the criminal hearings.

Meghan Craig, 36, Delaware, appeared via video from the jail for resentencing in a fourth-degree felony OVI case. Craig admitted to violating the terms of her community control sentence for failing to report.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christine Williams asserted that Craig had failed to maintain sobriety while under community control. With all the public emergency shutdowns, Williams argued that Craig was more likely to continue drinking in isolation.

In another case, Donald Morris, 29, Mount Vernon, appeared via video for sentencing in a fourth-degree felony domestic violence case.

Public Defender John Dankovich argued that the victim is a pregnant mother particularly vulnerable in the current pandemic situation and needed Morris’ help with their children. Dankovich also submitted that he had heard from both the defendant and the victim that they wanted to receive counseling and attempt to work out the issue in lieu of Morris’ incarceration.

Morris in an open statement expressed he was sorry for what he put the victim through and was willing to receive counseling so he could be home to support his family through this difficult time.

In Craig’s case, Judge Richard Wetzel considered and reminded Craig of the fact that her license is suspended for five years without limited driving privileges. If Craig fails her community control or violates court order again, she could end up incarcerated. Craig was ordered to continue her community control sentence with time served in jail.

In Morris’ case, Wetzel expressed an understanding that Morris and the victim have a relationship. However, Morris had eight prior domestic violence and related convictions with the same victim. Morris was sentenced to 18 months in prison with 29 days served.

According to Wetzel, the current state of emergency has brought more attention to the court about relapses and the possibility of recurring offenses.

When making decisions, Wetzel said that he has to weigh and balance the risk of (increasing) jail population and the risk to the community.

“Today is not the time to take any chances,” Wetzel said.

Cases involving current inmates were the only cases heard Thursday. Non-inmate hearings were rescheduled to a later date. This is part of a comprehensive effort to reduce courthouse traffic.

Inmate cases are prioritized because they are more time-sensitive, according to Wetzel. Under the Sixth Amendment and related Supreme Court rulings, criminal defendants have the right to a speedy trial to prevent undue and lengthy incarceration before trial.

All inmates appeared for Thursday’s hearings remotely from the Knox County Jail via live audiovisual technology, much like an online video call.

Wetzel explained to the defendants they were appearing via video instead of in person due to the national health emergency. The defendants and public defenders (also appearing on video from the jail) signed a waiver giving up the right to appear in person for sentencing hearings.

The audiovisual technology was installed in the courtroom five or six years ago, according to Bailiff David Lashley. While inmates generally appear in person for pleas and sentencing, the court regularly utilizes the technology for remote arraignments and bond hearings.

The technology could be fickle. A minor technical issue temporarily delayed the hearing on Thursday as the jail was unable to receive audio from the courtroom although the courtroom could hear audio from the jail. Audio feedback is also a common occurrence.

Nevertheless, given the public health concerns, the court issued a temporary order on Tuesday moving all inmate hearings to remote appearances until further notice.

The Tuesday order was one of the three temporary orders the court has issued since last Thursday, addressing court operations under the current public health concerns. Several considerations were given to drafting these temporary orders that affect various courthouse operations.

The goal is to both ensure people’s constitutional right to justice and protect those providing supervision such as probation officers and jail personnel, according to Wetzel. Wetzel said the court has to be able to “go the distance” if the pandemic lasts more than a few months.

The court has had communication with the Ohio Supreme Court and Ohio Judicial Conference and had studied other courts’ policies before issuing its temporary orders, Wetzel said.

The judge noted that Stark County Court of Common Pleas, for example, had a more general and flexible policy.

Although the flexibility could be of benefit to the court and attorneys, Wetzel decided that his orders would be more specific. Wetzel believed that specificity helps the public better understand the rules and what they are supposed to do under the circumstances.

The court also consulted with jail and security personnel about the reality of their operations.

“So I didn’t order something that wasn’t practical,” Wetzel said.

Wetzel and Chief Probation Officer Lisa Lyons wanted the public to know that the court has made adjustments to accommodate the current health environment but is otherwise conducting business as usual.

Civil protection orders, for example, will still be heard promptly and in-person to provide protection to victims.

Meanwhile, non-urgent civil and domestic pretrial, settlement and status hearings will be conducted via teleconference. This is both to reduce the risk of personnel travel and in consideration of parents with children at home during the school shutdown who might have difficulty finding childcare to come to court, Wetzel said.

The Adult Probation Department will not see any probationers in their offices but will meet outside in a public space. Probationers are to continue reporting to their supervising officers. Adult supervision services will also continue as usual.

The only notable difference is that there will not be any cross-county transfer of probationers for the time being, according to Lyons.

Wetzel said the court will continue to function and emphasized to the public that the emergency environment is not a “free for all for people (to break the law).”

Eli Chung: 740-397-5333 or eli@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @