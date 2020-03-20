Access to News office changes

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon News, like many other Knox County businesses, is taking precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus by temporarily closing its doors to the public beginning Monday.

Even though our lobby will be closed, the News will be operating as usual. Appointments with reporters or salespeople can be made by calling our office at 740-397-5333.

We want to remind all our subscribers that e-edition is available to them. The News has an ad in today’s edition on Page 9 explaining access to our newspaper online.

In addition to calling, emailing or faxing (740-397-1321), there is a drop box on the left side of the main entrance where any correspondence can be delivered.

Forms for organizational news, events and classifieds are available on our web site.

We appreciate your patience as we continue down this unprecedented road.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews