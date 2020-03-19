Sheriff’s candidate spends more than $41K

MOUNT VERNON — Ohio Campaign Finance Reports submitted at the end of February showed that the election committee for one Knox County Sheriff’s candidate had spent $41,475 on his campaign.

By contrast, one Knox County commissioner candidate’s committee, for Eric Wisyanski, reported spending just $39.81 for an entire year — instead of reusing yard signs remaining from his previous campaign for commissioner nearly six years ago.

It is the last report local Knox County candidates needed to complete before the primary election. Their final reports showing contributions and expenditures do not need to be filed until April 24.

The Committee to Elect Dan Weckesser for Knox County Sheriff by far has spent the most of any candidate running for a county office in the primary at $41,475. That includes outspending incumbent Sheriff David Shaffer by more than 20 times: Shaffer raised $7,620 from January through the end of Feb. 26, but only reported spending $2,027.71 through that period.

Weckesser’s election fundraising encompassed two reporting periods, which separated him from other local candidates. During the previous reporting period, through Dec. 31 of last year, he reported $25,100 in monetary contributions and spending $17,729.52. All money collected by the Committee to Elect Dan Weckesser Knox County Sheriff during this period came from Weckesser himself — a $10,100 contribution made Dec. 1, 2019; another in the amount of $10,000 Dec. 19. and one of $5,000 Dec. 30. His committee’s largest expenditure of $8,910 was to Lamar, an advertising firm from Toledo. Weckesser’s committee also spent $4,336 in ads on WQIO radio, and $3,629 in ads on WMVO radio.

The total amount expended of $17,729.52 left Weckesser’s committee with $7,370 to carry over into the campaign finance period ending Feb. 26. It was combined with money contributed in the more recent period of $16,375, for total funds available of $23,745.48 of which $22,684.45 was spent by the end of the period. Again, most of the contributions were from Weckesser to his campaign — in amounts including $1,220, $5,000, $5,200, $4,000, and with a donation from Sue Weckesser of $500. His largest donation from a non-family member during the period was $200 from Edwin Evans of Glenmont.

Weckesser’s committee reported numerous expenditures or payments made to Digital Dreams LLC of Fremont, Ohio, $5,713.21; Huntington Outdoor of Greenville, Ohio, in the amount $3,040; several payments to the Mount Vernon News (Progressive Communications Corp.) for advertising in separate amounts of $2,100, $873.90 and $187.20; Lind of Mansfield, $2,708.50; Hyormetrics LLC of Alexandria, Ohio, $1,500; David Thornbary, $1,000; Clear Images, $853.28; Richland Source, $830; Barnes Advertising Corp. of Zanesville, $675; Kennedy Outdoor Advertising of St. Louisville, $450; Imprint, $412.51; Banners.com, $234.95; Facebook Advertising, $75; Ethics Commission, $60.

Shaffer’s Shaffer for Sheriff Committee reported contributions of $7,620 in the period ending Feb. 26, with no money carried forward from the previous period. His expenditures during the period totaled just $2,027.71, with $5,592.29 remaining to be spent before Tuesday’s election or carried forward. He also reported $302 in in-kind contributions, which were metal stakes for signs from Wayne Clayborne of Mount Vernon, totaling $102, and two-sided banners from Ellen Smith of Mount Vernon totaling $200.

Expenditures by Shaffer’s committee were to the Mount Vernon News (Progressive Communications), $1,472.76; Source Brand Solutions of Mansfield, $530; and First Knox National Bank, $24.95. Monetary contributions included: K.B. Wright of Mount Vernon, $2,700; Thomas Rastin of Mount Vernon, $2,700; James Beroth of Mount Vernon, $500; Jeremy Fizeer of Scottsdale, Arizona, $500; two checks from Shaffer to his own committee totaling $450; the Committee to Elect Rick Carfagna of Westerville, $250; Richard Brenneman of Fredericktown, $250; Republican Women of Knox County, $100; Paul Spurgeon of Mount Vernon, $100; Andy Fox of Fredericktown, $50; and Margaret Ann Ruhl of Fredericktown, $20.

In the race for Juvenile/Probate Court Judge for the finance period ending Feb. 26, incumbent Judge Jay Nixon’s committee reported $6,450 in available funds, with $3,000 in other income being a contribution from Nixon to his own committee. His committee received $2,600 from the Knox County Republican Party-Judicial fund; $600 from Thomas Rastin; $100 from Republican Women of Knox County; $100 from Doug Leonard; and $50 from D & W Enterprises-Doug McLarnan. Nixon’s committee expenditures included payments of $3,592.48 and $1,475 to Printmail Marketing of Mount Vernon; $100 to Knox County USBC; and $32.45 to First Knox National Bank. The Nixon committee’s remaining balance was $1,245.07.

The Committee to Elect John Dilts reported receiving $5,000 in contributions — from Dilts himself. His committee reported spending $3,500 on advertising in MIDS, the Mount Vernon News’ Marketing Information Distribution Service. The balance remaining was $1,500.

The Knox County commissioner candidate whose committee spent the most, while receiving the most in contributions for the period ending in February, was Barry Lester, who is challenging Thom Collier for his commissioner’s seat. Lester reported receiving $7,650 from numerous contributors: K.B. Wright, $2,700; Thomas Rastin, $2,700; Mark and Elaine Hauberg of Mount Vernon, $500; Anne McElroy of Mount Vernon, $500; Kurt and Sandra Schisler of Mount Vernon. $250; Joseph and Krystina Mortellaro of Mount Vernon, $250; Doug Leonard of Mount Vernon. $250; David and Sharon Mills of Gambier, $200; Robert and Arlene Griffith, $200; and Richard and Chris Well, $100.

Lester’s committee expenditures were: $1,356 to PrintMail Marketing, Inc., for yard signs; $2,916.17 for purchasing a first round of mailers; and $2,646.17 for a second round of mailers. This left a remaining balance of $731.66.

By contrast, Collier’s committee reported receiving $1,075 in campaign contributions, with all but $9.89 expended. He spent $1,005.11 on PrintMail Marketing Inc. for advertising, and $60 toward a campaign disclosure form. Contributions were from: The Committee to Elect Rick Carfagna of Westerville, $250; Paul Spurgeon of Mount Vernon, $200; Chris Collier of Newport, Kentucky, $200; Joseph Collier of Worcester, New York, $100; Republican Women of Knox County, $100; Kathleen Williamson of Twinsburg, Ohio, $100; Julia Collier of Cincinnati, $50; Charles Collier of North Canton, $50; and Beth Hutchison of Chagrin, Ohio, $25.

The Committee to Elect Teresa Bemiller Commissioner reported receiving $1,825 in contributions, while loaning her committee $3,294.50 for total monetary contributions of $5,119.90. Contributions came from: The Committee to Elect Rick Carfagna, $250; James and Susan Braddock of Fredericktown, $250; J. William and Karen Moody of Fredericktown, $250; William and Bonnie Lawhon, Jr. of Mount Vernon, $200; Mark and Denise Ramser, of Gambier, $200; Margaret Ann Ruhl of Fredericktown, $100; James and Lynette Beroth of Mount Vernon, $100; Bill and Cindy Higgs of Fredericktown, $100; James and Maureen Buchwald of Mount Vernon, $100; Republican Women of Knox County, $100; Richard and Diana Wetzel of Mount Vernon, $75; Andy and Jennifer Fox of Fredericktown, $50; Bill and Mary Elder of Fredericktown, $25; and Terry Divelbiss of Fredericktown, $25.

Bemiller’s committee expenditures of $3,294.90 were to PrintMail Marketing Inc. for signs, postcards and mailings. Her remaining balance was $1,736.82.