Senior meals adjusted, deliveries continue

MOUNT VERNON — Organizations serving seniors with meals, medical transportation and other services in Knox County were approved this week to receive $1,050,328 in 2020 Senior Levy funds from county commissioners. The county auditor will authorize the funds in an expedited manner so the organizations can receive their first quarterly disbursements by April.

The Station Break, the county’s largest senior center which receives the biggest share of senior levy funding, $578,526, is having to adjust its senior services due to precautions taken against COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Normally, Director Meredith Lowther said, anywhere from 40 to 100 seniors visit the Station Break for congregant lunches. Now, seniors who visit the site every two weeks receive two boxes of frozen meals, each with five meals in it. That’s enough for two weeks’ worth of lunches on weekdays.

Home delivery of meals is also a big part of Station Break operations, with 200 seniors receiving them each week. Lowther said a box of frozen meals is being delivered to recipients’ front doors each week. Drivers wear gloves and masks for precautionary reasons, she noted.

The Station Break is also still providing medical transport for seniors. Those rides typically involve just one senior on the way to a medical appointment, Lowther said. Transport vans are being cleaned after each transport. Also, the Station Break is calling its senior clientele each week to check on their well-being, with volunteers helping in that regard. Those who want to keep up on Station Break updates should check its Facebook page by typing “Station Break Senior Center of Knox County” in the search bar.

Centerburg Senior Services received the second-highest amount of Senior Levy funding, $207,579. The organization serves clients age 60 and older in Centerburg and the townships of Hilliar, Liberty and Milford. Business Manager Crystal McElhaney said although their location at 119 South Preston Street closed Tuesday, its staff continues to work from home, checking phones every half hour including weekends. Their number is 740-625-5056.

Centerburg Senior Services’ Meals on Wheels program is also continuing, with 63 meals delivered Wednesday. Seniors are asked to put coolers outside in which the meals can be placed. McElhaney said Meals on Wheels clients received a special gift this week: Emergency bags with 14 items, ranging from breakfasts, lunches, and dinners to toilet paper and antibacterial moisturizing soap. The organization also normally provides house cleaning and transportation services but those services are currently suspended. Those involved in delivering meals wear gloves, and clean all equipment and meal storage areas thoroughly, McElhaney said.

“It’s great to hear that we’ve been fully funded,” McElhaney said. “I can’t tell you how much that means. We are not going to let these (clients) down.”

A message was left for Sanctuary Community Services of Danville, which received the third-highest amount in senior levy funds, $115,000. The organization provides senior services including Meals on Wheels, housekeeping and lawn mowing.

Other organizations receiving senior levy funds are their amounts funded this week were:

•Knox County Job and Family Services – Adult Protective Services Division, $81,835.

•Fredericktown Senior Activity Center, $55,000.

•Sew Special Network, $12,838.

County Administrator Jason Booth said the only organization not receiving Senior Levy funds after seeking them was HopeNow Furniture Bank in Mount Vernon, which requested $30,000. He said HopeNow, which provides beds and furniture to those who meet eligibility criteria, did not receive funds because the organization does not specifically provide items just for seniors. However, the amount of money the county has provided to HopeNow to assist with its operations doubled recently, he offered, and is now at $20,000 per year.