Postponed election puts crimp in campaigns

MOUNT VERNON — Ohio Health Director Amy Acton’s declaration Monday effectively postponing the election to June 2 has taken many by surprise, including primary candidates in the local races.

Four races in Knox County — sheriff, juvenile and probate judge and two county commissioner seats — only have Republican candidates and, barring any independent candidates filing, will, therefore, will be decided in the primary election.

Probate/juvenile judge candidate John Dilts, a challenger to incumbent Jay Nixon and a first-time candidate, said the delay came as a surprise. His campaign has already taken up yard signs Tuesday night as originally planned. Now, Dilts said he will continue the campaign but does not have a set plan about when to put the signs out or start advertising again.

Either way, the “reboot” will not be immediate. Dilts expressed that he sees no sense in keeping the signs in people’s yards or potentially inconvenient spots for a prolonged time.

When asked whether he felt like his campaign will have adequate funds and manpower to stretch out a few more months, Dilts answered concisely: “Yes, we’re fine.”

Dilts nevertheless added that his campaign is self-funded and he will be discussing with his family about the next step.

When a Franklin County judge struck down Gov. DeWine’s lawsuit for a later election, Dilts said he thought that was the end of it. Of course, DeWine proceeded with Acton’s declaration and called off voting until June.

“I never expected (DeWine) to do what he did. It was just a surprise to all of us,” Dilts remarked about the postponement. “When they said we’re doing it again (in June), we hope that happens.”

Dilts’ opponent, sitting Judge Jay Nixon, remarked in an email to the News regarding the postponement.

“The delay is unfortunate,” wrote Nixon. “But I respect the opinion of the Ohio Department of Health and their efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus.”

Nixon stated in the same email that his campaign will continue until June 2 or when the election is complete.

When asked about the potential impact of the delay, Nixon said he was hopeful that it will allow all eligible citizens to vote without risking their safety.

Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer, the incumbent candidate in the sheriff race, shared a similar sentiment.

“A delay in the election could allow more people to vote using the absentee ballots and take advantage of early voting if it is reinstituted,” Shaffer said.

Regarding a prolonged campaign, Shaffer noted that as sheriff, any campaign activity is “secondary to the operational needs of the (sheriff’s) office.”

Shaffer said he is attending daily briefings with local agencies and monitoring reports from state agencies, asserting that he will focus on providing services as much as possible while protecting and monitoring employees’ health during the outbreak.

The challenger in the sheriff’s race, Danville Police Chief Dan Weckesser, confirmed via email that he will be continuing his campaign as the election is delayed.

“Danville Police Department will be checking on our elderly and handicapped residents to see if there is anything they need,” he further added.

Weckesser was unavailable for further comment by phone before press time.

Thom Collier, who is running for re-election as a county commissioner, said he may continue to campaign, but at a lesser scale than he had before March 17.

“The hope would be the majority of our campaigning is over,” Collier said. “There may be additional communications, but not to the extent (I have) up to this point.”

As to his war chest staying healthy over the next three months, Collier said he’s already been “outspent 10 to one” by his opponent, Barry Lester.

Collier noted that information is available on who has voted (though not how they have voted.) He said that information can be used to save campaign funds by sending mailers only to those people who have not voted.

Teresa Bemiller is the incumbent in a contested race for her county commissioner seat in the primary with Eric Wisyanski.

Bemiller said she’s unsure how she will proceed with campaigning. She said the primary being postponed was disappointing but understandable.

“Everybody looks to get their name out there and you don’t think there’s going to be an extended campaign,” Bemiller said. “You determine what you’re going to put into your campaign.”

Calls to Lester and Wisyanski were not returned, as of press time.

