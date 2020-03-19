Coronavirus

Last-minute licenses

10:41 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News The counter was crowded Wednesday at the Knox County Bureau of Motor Vehicles following Gov. Mike DeWine’s order to close most of Ohio’s Bureau of motor vehicle locations and title agencies, including the ones in Knox County. Police have been ordered not to issue citations for licenses that expire after March 18. DeWine also ordered all barber shops, beauty salons and tattoo parlors closed as of Wednesday evening.

The counter was crowded Wednesday at the Knox County Bureau of Motor Vehicles following Gov. Mike DeWine's order to close most of Ohio's Bureau of motor vehicle locations and title agencies, including the ones in Knox County. Police have been ordered not to issue citations for licenses that expire after March 18. DeWine also ordered all barber shops, beauty salons and tattoo parlors closed as of Wednesday evening.

 

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

