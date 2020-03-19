Knox Community Hospital screening at entrances to buildings

MOUNT VERNON — Knox Community Hospital is now conducting brief illness screenings at all points of entry to the building to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Jeff Scott, director of marketing and development at KCH, said that health professionals will be asking all visitors and potential patients a series of questions as well as conducting a brief scan for illness based on their answers.

“This is to reduce the possible risk of people spreading anything, (but) specifically COVID-19, to our workers and to protect healthy patients in our patient care areas,” Scott said.

Bright yellow and blue tents leading up to the emergency room have become quite the spectacle, but Scott said the tents are only there to extend the screening past the entrance. This way they can get multiple people into the building efficiently without crowding the lobby.

The health professionals will be screening for the most prominent symptoms of COVID-19 — cough, fever and difficulty breathing. No official testing is being done during the screenings, which Scott refers to as “simple and brief.” A more extensive screening may be conducted if the person shows symptoms of the virus and further instruction is given.

Scott said almost all who are being screened end up entering the building and they are not barring anyone from entering, but they are using the information they receive to take the precautions necessary to prevent risk.

“Unhealthy people should go to the hospital, that is what the hospital is for,” Scott said. “(The screenings) just make us ready to take those precautions to minimize possible risk.”

In addition to the in-person screenings, the Knox County Health Department, with the help of KCH, opened a phone line to answer questions and to conduct remote screenings. Scott said remote screening enables health care professionals to give callers specific instructions, case by case, and callers do not have to risk contracting or spreading COVID-19 or other illnesses.

KCH already implemented a few measures to prevent spreading COVID-19, such as limiting visitations to one visitor at a time. The hospital is only allowing visitors 18 years of age or older.

Residents with medical questions regarding COVID-19 should call the care line at 740-399-8014. Medical professionals are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions and give instructions if a caller appears to be symptomatic.

