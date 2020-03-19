Photography

Gravel truck tips, traps driver

Mount Vernon firefighters and Knox County Sheriff’s Office work to help free Jack Atkinson, Mount Vernon, Wednesday at the Victory Church of Christ, Upper Fredericktown Road. From left, firefighters Eric Rutter and Brandon Kramp remove the windshield as Detective Craig Feeney and MVFD Lieutenant Joshua Lester prepare equipment to lift the truck cab. According to sheriff’s reports, Atkinson was emptying a load of gravel when the load shifted causing the truck to tip over, pinning him under the cab. Atkinson was flown to Grant Hospital in Columbus, with injuries to his legs.
