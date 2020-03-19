East Knox plans not affected by coronavirus diagnosis

HOWARD — Things are moving along as planned at East Knox Local School after the recent diagnosis of the novel coronavirus among one of its teachers.

Steve Larcomb, school superintendent, said the case of COVID-19 within their staff isn’t going to affect any of the district’s plans regarding online learning, meals or options to turn in work.

He said the teachers, who have the option to work at home, are using this week to coordinate their lessons. Each teacher will use whatever platform, such as Schoology, that plays well with their strengths.

For students in grades K-2, teachers have prepared packs which can be turned in a variety of ways. Larcomb explained that parents have three options when it comes to turning in their child’s work: They can turn it in at the elementary school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., can email photos of the child’s work to the teachers, or they can even have the bus drivers and aides pick it up when they are delivering meals.

“I’m pleased the way things are going and how the staff is handling things,” Larcomb said. He said from his perspective, parents have been very patient with the whole situation, especially since things are changing daily.

