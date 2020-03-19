City moving council meeting to Memorial Theater

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council will meet Monday in the spacious, 1,000 seat Memorial Theater, but not because they are expecting a big turnout.

Mount Vernon City Hall, where the council usually holds its meetings, is closed to the public. The Memorial Theater auditorium will further allow social distancing for those attending the council meeting, Clerk of Council Tanya Newell said.

Council will be seated on the theater stage. As things are currently set, two councilmembers and city administrators will sit side-by-side at individual tables and share a microphone. Council is composed of seven members; three city administrators usually attend the meetings, and Newell attends to keep minutes and other duties. There will be 11 people on stage, one person higher than the recommendations of gatherings of 10 people or less. Other city officials often present information at council meetings, but usually sit in the audience.

Newell said the council does not intend to turn anyone away from the meeting, which will be open to the public.

Council will use the theater’s sound system. The meeting will be recorded on both audio and visual formats, but not live-streamed as usual. The recording will be posted later by the city, Newell said.

Council’s legislative meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Nick Sabo: 740-397-5333 or nsabo@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @twitter.com/mountvernonnews