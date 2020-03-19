Call center busy on opening day

Coronavirus

Nurses with Knox Public Health staff a newly created call center to handle local questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured from left, are Lisa Dudgeon, Jenn Bohman and Natasha Lester. In the first two hours of opening the phone lines, the nurses answered 30 medical questions and what someone should do if they happen to come down with symptoms of the virus. Those having medical questions related to the virus should call 740-399-8014. The center will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

