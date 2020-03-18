School lunch still being served

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Schools Tuesday began their first day of “Grab-n-Go” daily meal service from 11 a.m.. to noon. The program provides daily breakfast and lunch for students Mar. 17 through Apr. 13 when the schools are technically “in session” but temporarily closed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pleasant Street Elementary School Head Cook Jean Frye worked with cafeteria worker Ellen Kaiser and bus driver Dani Reed to distribute the first 75 servings (150 meals counting both breakfast and lunch) prepared. The process was new and everyone had to work together and iron out the logistics, such as how to mark the location so people would know where to pick up the meals.

It was determined that the yellow school bus will park in front of the school to mark the Grab-n-Go distribution location. On the other side of the sidewalk, Kaiser and Erlandson set up another table for curbside pick-up where people can receive their meals without getting out of the car.

The situation is evolving and “fluid,” said school health aid Debbie Erlandson, who was also at the Pleasant Street location to help with Grab-n-Go distribution. The school and staff adapted to the changes as they occurred.

“It takes a village to run a school,” Erlandson remarked.

Pleasant Street was one of the nine pickup locations, including Columbia, Dan Emmett, East, Wiggin Street elementaries; Mount Vernon Middle/High School, the Learning Center, Elmwood Central Office and the Pat Catan parking lot.

Each student received a breakfast, a lunch and two cartons of milk.

Kaiser said the Pleasant Street Elementary location serves its students as well as students who go to other Mount Vernon City Schools but live closer to Pleasant Street. So if a parent has multiple kids going to different schools, they only have to pick up at one location, Kaiser explained.

The program also allows students to pick up meals for their siblings.

Typically, the Pleasant Street cafeteria served around 230-280 breakfasts and lunches per day. The number of Grab-n-Go meals prepared was a “guesstimate,” according to Kaiser. The staff members are expecting to develop a more accurate estimation on the ground as the week goes on.

“This is the day we find out about the number,” said Reed.

The program served a total of 211 meals through the nine designated locations by the end of the service hour, according to Food Service Director Mark Kime.

Kime expected and hoped the number will increase as time goes on and more students and parents learn about Grab-n-Go through word-of-mouth.

“We didn’t have anything go to waste,” Kime said. “Anything not put out (today) can be used the next day.”

The meals are prepared by individual school kitchens. Frye said the kitchen tries to stay one day ahead. Tuesday’s meals were prepared on Monday and refrigerated until distribution.

The meals for the three emergency serving locations at the Learning Center, Pat Catan and Central Office are prepared in the Mount Vernon High School kitchen. The meals are then transported by school bus to the locations.

The school Transportation Department also responds to requests for assistance by students who live outside the one-mile radius of the nearest distribution location.

Currently, approximately 30 students were on a delivery list, according to Kime. The transportation department has devised a bus route to deliver the meals to these students via school bus.

Kime said he is very proud of the school in general and the foodservice and transportation for working together to bring the meals to their students.

Kime said the school food service can serve at least twice the number of students they saw today, and urged students and parents to utilize the program.

“We want kids to eat,” Kime said.

Melissa Elchert, a stay-at-home mother who brought her two children to pick up meals at Pleasant Street, said the whole school closure situation was still new to her.

“I’m still processing,” Elchert said. She expressed that being a stay-at-home mom, having her children at home did not change her daily life too much “as long as the parks and playgrounds aren’t shut down” and the kids have somewhere to go to “burn off energy.”

Pleasant Street Principal Teresa Weaver said the schools and staff are working together with the students as their priority, “making sure (students) have what they need but do so in a way that is safe and minimizes risks.”

When asked what she would say to students, parents and their neighbors at home, Weaver gave it a long moment of thought before answering: “Be patient. Be flexible. Stay healthy. Keep reading and writing, and practice math questions.”

Eli Chung: 740-397-5333 or eli@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @