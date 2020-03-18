Obituary

Patrick J. Irwin

HOWARD — Patrick J. Irwin, 78, of Howard formerly of Mount Vernon passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

The Snyder Funeral Homes are honored to serve the family of Patrick J. Irwin.

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

Rules: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don’t attack other commenters personally and keep your language decent. If a comment violates our comments standards, click the “X” in the upper right corner of the comment box to report abuse. To post comments, you must be a Facebook member.

 

 

 