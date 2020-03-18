North Fork discusses distance learning, lunch delivery

UTICA — Superintendent Scott Hartley spoke to the North Fork Board of Education Monday, updating them on the district’s plans for the near future.

The district’s plans so far include virtual learning for students starting March 30 after their scheduled spring break. They are also providing lunches to students in the district.

Hartley spoke to the News after the board meeting saying that after March 20, there will be no one in the buildings except for emergencies. But he did say that he plans on keeping everyone employed and paid during this time.

“We’re doing what we can to make sure everyone stays healthy,” he said.

Hartley said by the way it sounds and as more information comes out, the extended spring break might go on for longer. He’s hoping that isn’t the case so that the students can return to somewhat of a normal spring semester. But if it is the case, they are going to continue with the online learning.

During the meeting, the board:

•Gave various NEOLA policies first readings.

•Approved a resolution approving an agreement to recognize the Licking Area Computer Associations as a regional council of governments.

•Approved a three-year contract for Brain Radabaugh as assistant high school principal and activities director effective July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2023.

•Approved the Daikin Applied Assured Maintenance Annual Agreement for HVAC maintenance.

•Approved the annual renewal service agreement with CompManagement for workers’ compensation third-party administration services.

•Approved the renewal agreement with Frontline Solutions for absence and substitute management from the 2020-2021 school year.

•Approved Laketec Communications as the E-Rate selected provider of internet connections between July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

•Approved the negotiated agreement between the North Fork Education Association and the North Fork Local School District Board of Education effective July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2023.

•Approved various personnel matters including accepting several resignation letters.

