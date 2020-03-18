MVNU students moving out of dorms

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Nazarene University is having its students move out of campus and moving all classes online for the rest of the semester.

Dr. Henry Spaulding, president of MVNU, spoke to the News about recent decisions that have been made by the college. Students at MVNU have until Thursday to leave campus to return home with classes being moved to online learning.

International students, Spaulding said, are welcome to stay on campus or make arrangements to leave campus if they wish. Spaulding also stated that students who need to stay can petition the college to stay as well. The campus will run with a skeleton staff to keep the cafeteria open to those who need to stay on campus.

When the decision came to have students move out of the college, Spaulding said students had emotional reactions on Twitter.

“(The students) are sad, sorry they’re missing out,” he said. “But I think they know this had to happen with how fluid the situation is.

“I said from the beginning, we have a responsibility not only to the students but to the community by and large. Sometimes students don’t realize those who are most vulnerable.”

He said he stressed to the students the responsibility they have to the community and urged students to be aware of that.

“By the time it hit, spring break was nearly over and we had to make decisions when the students were already here,” Spaulding said. He mentioned that many colleges across the state have moved to online.

“We will make a final decision April 9 about commencement in May,” he said. “But it seems unlikely we will have it.”

But he hopes they will be able to do something later in the summer to honor the seniors even if it’s not a commencement ceremony. He said the college will be working on giving out refunds to students for their meal plans and room and board. Spaulding also mentioned that he will be sending out daily updates to faculty, staff and students about the situation and what unfolds.

