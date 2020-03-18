Coronavirus

KCH to screen for COVID-19

11:55 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Two tents were set up at entrances to Knox Community Hospital on Tuesday. The tents, like these in front of the emergency department, are the established areas where persons entering the hospital will be screened for possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Two tents were set up at entrances to Knox Community Hospital on Tuesday. The tents, like these in front of the emergency department, are the established areas where persons entering the hospital will be screened for possible COVID-19 symptoms.
CORONAVIRUS LINKS

Local COVID-19 Call Center

Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

740-399-8014

 

