HOWARD — Frederick “Rick” H. Matthews, 72, of Howard, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home with his loving wife and trusted dog by his side. He was born Oct. 21, 1947, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Frederick and Mary (Glynn) Matthews.

Rick was a 1965 graduate from San Ramon H.S. in Danville, California. He then attended Ohio Wesleyan University, BA, and The State University of New York at Buffalo, MBA. He worked for Weyerhaeuser, later known as International Paper, for over 30 years and retired in 2011.

Rick was a member of the Mount Vernon Country Club for many years and cherished the memories of playing golf with his friends. He also enjoyed watching sports, reading spy novels, boating, traveling, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Boyer) Matthews; his children, Christopher Matthews of San Diego, California, Scott Matthews of Mount Vernon, and Hilary Matthews of Delaware; step-son, Kenneth Barlow of Sidney; sisters, Annie Kirby of North Carolina and Johna Whittington of Florida; grandchildren, Brett, Phoebe, Elise, Kayli, Azalea; a daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Rick was preceded in death by his close relatives, Uncle Wally, Uncle Doug, and Aunt Margie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to New Directions Shelter of Knox County, PO Box 453 Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

A celebration of life and reception will be held for family and friends at Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Road, Mount Vernon. The date will be announced and is “to be determined” at this time.