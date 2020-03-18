East Knox students, staff being monitored

HOWARD — About 25 individuals, most of them East Knox Senior high school students, were the last individuals known to be in close proximity to an East Knox Junior High/Senior High teacher in a classroom setting who has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

In information provided during a Facebook live broadcast and a press conference Tuesday, Knox Public Health and school officials said the last date of known contact between the East Knox students and others who had contact with the teacher was March 11. This means those individuals need to be in self-quarantine through March 25, as the coronavirus has an incubation period of up to 14 days. The Facebook broadcast was conducted by county Health Commissioner Julie Miller, Director of Nursing Lisa Dudgeon, RN, and East Knox Superintendent Steve Larcomb.

During the press conference, Miller said family members of those self-quarantined do not have to be quarantined themselves. But they should practice social distancing — maintaining a distance of about 6 feet from the quarantined family member, who is best off having his or her own bathroom to use.

Miller emphasized that the East Knox teacher, who started feeling ill and left school last Wednesday, resides in Coshocton County, so it is not a Knox County coronavirus case. No Knox County resident has yet tested positive to the health department’s knowledge as of Tuesday, she said.

The teacher, who is male, was tested for COVID-19 over the weekend. Miller said she received a call Monday evening at about 9:15 p.m. from the Coshocton Health Department about the case confirming the positive coronavirus test. Miller did not offer specifics about how transmission may have happened but said she believes it occurred when someone else in the home transmitted the virus to the teacher. Ohio’s coronavirus tracking website, coronavirus.ohio.gov, listed two Coshocton County cases among 67 statewide as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Dudgeon said a team of Knox Public Health nurses is checking on the 25 East Knox individuals twice each day, having them take their temperatures and asking about any symptoms that could potentially develop. Larcomb said his last contact with the teacher was 18 days ago, which means that he, like many East Knox teachers, administrators and staff, should be self-monitoring by taking their temperatures and watching for symptoms. Larcomb said self-monitoring should include all East Knox Junior High School and Senior High staff and students.

Larcomb also alerted the East Knox school community through social media late Monday evening, offering that the health and safety of all students and staff is the district’s top priority. He had initially advised all students and staff to stay under self-quarantine, but that has been modified to involve only those 25 individuals who had the closest contact with the teacher on March 11. Miller said the school district acted swiftly and did well under the circumstances.

East Knox teachers had the option of going to work Monday to develop online classes for students or could stay home to do so, Larcomb said.

A Knox Public Health call-in line, 740-399-8014, will be available starting at 8 a.m. today for those who are sick and think they may have symptoms. Miller said it will be staffed by three nurses and she will also be on hand to give it its start. Those who do meet the initial screening requirements for coronavirus, which are stringent, will be asked to self-quarantine until nasal swabs can be administered, which will be sent to the Ohio Department of Health for COVID-19 testing.

Coronavirus carries symptoms that include a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Its symptoms are similar to the flu and pneumonia, which is why public health professionals must be involved.

“This is the worst epidemic I’ve had in my 30 years of public health,” Miller said, adding that she believes Knox County will soon have confirmed COVID-19 cases among its residents but cannot presume how many.

Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews