MOUNT VERNON — Darrell Brocklehurst, 68, of Mount Vernon passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at The Ohio State University Hospital. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Darrell Brocklehurst.

