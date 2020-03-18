Danville preparing for distance learning

DANVILLE — Danville Local Schools is sticking to the plan drafted last week to extend spring break and prepare for distance learning, Superintendent Jason Snively reported Tuesday following the district’s board of education meeting Monday night.

Snively spoke to the News after the meeting about the district’s plans and said that they understand that things are changing day to day but the plan posted to the school’s website over the weekend will, for the most part, stay the same.

“We changed the calendar around to give parents and students time to gather themselves,” he said. The district moved their spring break to happen during this week, March 17 – 20.

At the moment, all staff will report to work on March 23 with aids, bus drivers and lunch staff helping to prepare and deliver meals to students. He mentioned that all staff will get paid their contract through the remainder of the year.

Snively said he sent out a survey to parents to collect information about those wanting lunch and will be sending out a similar survey to get a count of who needs a Chromebook at home to complete online work.

“By the week of April 6, we hope to have all kids with a device at home,” Snively said, mentioning that he believes the extended spring break will be extended further because of the CDC report. The CDC recommends not having meetings of ten or more people for eight weeks.

Snively spoke about how the district is putting a lot of effort into creating a more consistent online platform that all staff will utilize. He hopes to have a staff meeting one way or another next week to get everyone on the same page about online learning.

“Right now, we will do whatever the health department and the governor mandates,” he said.

At the board meeting, the board:

•Accepted a letter of resignation from Edward Honabarger as high school principal and head football coach effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

•Accepted a letter of resignation from Billie Jo Addair as a high school social studies teacher effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

•Approved the Inter-District Open Enrollment Policy for the 2020-2021 school year.

•Approved an estimated contract with the Knox ESC as presented for the 2020-2021 school year for services for $470,316.30.

•Approved various NEOLA Polices and various other personnel matters.

Jamie Holland: 740-397-5333 or jamie@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @