County makes a declaration for emergency assistance

MOUNT VERNON — Following the lead of national and state leaders working closely with health officials, the Knox County commissioners issued a Declaration of State of Emergency on Tuesday, which was later followed by an announcement that the Knox County Service Center, 117 E. High St., Mount Vernon, will be closed to the general public beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Essential county services are still being conducted as Knox County leaders take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Those who need to conduct business with the county are asked to determine if their needs can be fulfilled by telephone, email, mail or by other means. Phone numbers and emails for each department can be found on the Knox County government website, www.co.knox.oh.us.

In response to public health considerations surrounding COVID-19 virus, Knox County Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Wetzel issued another temporary emergency order Tuesday, Mar. 17. This order temporarily limits Knox County Jail inmates’ appearance in court hearings to live video and audio communication from the jail until further notice.

Attorneys, witnesses, and victims will continue to appear in person for court hearings. However, the court may also allow or order relevant personnel to appear via telephone. Attorneys are responsible for making the appropriate arrangement for a teleconference.

The order additionally states that the declared public emergency shall be considered a finding of good cause for continuances on a case by case basis.

The Common Pleas Court regularly utilizes the live audiovisual technology for inmates to appear for hearing from the jail via video, typically for arraignment and bond hearings. Generally, inmates are transported to the jail for change of pleas and sentencing. This temporary order will authorize all appearances to be made remotely from the jail.

Another temporary emergency order further moves all civil and domestic relations settlement, status and pretrial hearings to telephone conferences effective Tuesday, March 17, except civil protection orders.

Non-emergency matters will be continued to a date after April 15. An urgent or emergency hearing may be requested and the court will address the request on a case by case basis.

The order expresses that the Clerk of Court will accept and prefer people to file documents via fax (740) 392-3533 or via email to clerkofcourts@co.knox.oh.us at this time.

Juvenile and Probate Court will continue to accept filings in person at the juvenile/probate court office. Judge Jay Nixon said that persons visiting the court should practice social distancing when visiting the clerk’s office, as well as in the court’s hallway.

Delinquency, children’s services and guardianship cases will continue to be heard, but most other cases have been continued for now. The probate court will go on uninterrupted and matters such as estate cases will continue to be addressed.

Nixon said there has been something of a rush on marriage licenses, due to fears the court will close and not issue them. Nixon said the courts will not close unless ordered to by a government entity with the authority to do so.

The declaration of emergency states that on Jan. 31, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar II declared a public health emergency to aid the nation in responding to COVID-19. It was followed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issuing an executive order on March 9, declaring a State of Emergency for a worldwide pandemic.

The county’s declaration also noted that the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 occurred March 11. Mark Maxwell, director of the Knox County Emergency Management Agency, said the declaration is important for several reasons, one of them is placing the county in a position to seek federal disaster aid funds if needed.

The declaration authorizes the county administrator to:

•Utilize all necessary resources and personnel of the Board of Commissioners to respond to the health emergency, according to a resolution endorsing the participation of county employees in assisting with, responding to and helping the county to recover during a declared emergency.

•Exempt from the competitive bidding process purchases related to the emergency that is greater than $50,000 but less than $10,000, so long as no fewer than three informal estimates are obtained.

•Take actions necessary and appropriate, including the delegation of administrative and personnel department functions among responsible staff to assure proper implementation of the declaration.

•Report to the Board of Commissioners on any actions taken according to the resolution.

Tuesday’s Knox County Commissioners meeting was preceded by an executive session with countywide elected officials, “regarding details to the security arrangements and emergency response protocols for a public body or a public office.”

Maxwell said one of his main concerns is that healthcare workers and first responders are provided with a continuous supply of items for their protection from the virus, including masks, gloves and surgical gowns.

“There’s a worldwide shortage right now,” he said.

As for wearing masks, Maxwell said: “the only ones who should be wearing masks are those who are sick.”

