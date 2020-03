AMMON, Idaho — Charles K. Berger, 80, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away Saturday, March 14. He was born, raised and graduated in Mount Vernon. He retired from the Air Force after 30 years.

He was previously deceased by his parents, Harry and Lillian Berger (Vess) and brother, Don Berger.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Fariello of England; son, Matthew; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; grandson, Zack; and sister, Janet Clippinger of Mount Vernon.

Submitted by Janet Clippinger