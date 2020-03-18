Call line to advise on potential COVID-19 cases

MOUNT VERNON — Beginning Wednesday, March 18, Knox County residents who think they might have COVID-19, will have a new resource to get answers to their medical questions.

Knox Public Health and Knox Community Hospital are partnering on a call-line for residents to talk directly with a medical professional about their symptoms and concerns. The call line number is 740-399-8014. The call-line will be activated Wednesday morning and will be operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

The call-line will help residents who are symptomatic or concerned they might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. By talking directly with a medical professional, residents will be assessed and screened for further evaluation, care or consultation, before going to a clinic.

The new call-line is for medical questions only. For other questions regarding COVID-19, residents are requested to call the state hotline at 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-4-275-634). The state hotline is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. COVID-19 is highly transmissible.

Symptoms of COVID-19, which generally appear two to 14 days after exposure, include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Unlike the flu or common cold, most COVID-19 patients do not experience sneezing, headaches, or a runny/stuffy nose.

“Whether you are someone who just needs to stay at home and recuperate, or you need to see a healthcare provider for additional follow-up, it’s important to use the call line,” said Miller. “It will enable us to track and assess how widely and quickly the virus may be spreading locally.”

Locally, there is no testing for COVID-19. Most testing is done at the Ohio Department of Health laboratory in Columbus. Testing can also be done at private labs including Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, as well as the Cleveland Clinic.

